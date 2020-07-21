Tristan Thompson Lists L.A. Mansion: Go Inside the $8.5 Million Home!

Making moves.
Today, E! News learned that Tristan Thompson has put his Encino home on the market for $8.5 million. As E! readers may recall, the NBA player purchased this 7-bedroom property just over a year ago.
Per the listing, which is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass, the house boasts 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 9,864 square feet and so much more. And, after having some of the home redone by designer Ryan Saghian, it appears that the Canadian-born star is looking to make a profit on the sale.
According to Variety, the 29-year-old bought the Encino estate for $6.5 million. Tristan owns an additional home in Ohio, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This real estate news comes 2 months after Tristan's ex Khloe Kardashian listed her Calabasas, Calif. estate for $18,950,000.
"Khloe is selling her house and moving into a bigger home," a source revealed to E! News back in May. "It's a good opportunity for her to make a nice profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and it is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to move on and move up right now."
The former flames share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson together. Last week, Khloe stopped by Daily Pop and opened up about co-parenting with the professional athlete.
"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," the Good American mogul noted at the time.
Most recently, the exes celebrated the Fourth of July together at Tristan's home, alongside Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. While reconciliation rumors have swirled in the past, the Revenge Body host made it clear they're just focusing on co-parenting.
"You share children with them, and you want to kind of have this blended family," Khloe added on Daily Pop.
For a closer look at Tristan's $8.5 million pad, scroll the images below!
Good luck with the sale, Tristan!