From Brad Pitt to Rihanna, 10 Things You Don't Know Promises OMG Facts About Your Favorite Stars!

Start the countdown!

Get excited, because you're about to have a new favorite TV show come Monday, Aug. 10, when 10 Things You Don't Know premieres on E!

Each episode of the brand new series will highlight a celebrity and countdown the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don't know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that prove stars really are just like us.

If you're craving more information (we don't blame you!), look no further than this sneak peek clip of 10 Things You Don't Know.