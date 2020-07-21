Katy Perry Tells All: 8 Revelations On Her Mental Health, Orlando Bloom and Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is baring it all.
The 35-year-old songstress didn't hold back during a candid interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday. During their conversation, Katy opened up about her strong relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, how she overcame her depression while making her new record, mending her friendship with Taylor Swift and so much more.
Moreover, the "Teenage Dream" singer shut down rumors surrounding her wedding to the 43-year-old actor, and shared a brief update on her pregnancy. Hint: Katy and Orlando's baby girl is expected to arrive any minute.
This will mark the couple's first child together. He's already the proud father to 9-year-old Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
While the songstress has long been honest about her mental health struggles and one-of-a-kind romance to the Lord of the Rings alum, Katy gave her fans an even closer glimpse into her life.
Read through the biggest revelations from her interview below!
On Orlando Being the "Only One" to Handle Her Moods:
"He's the only one that could handle it and that's why we're in this position," she explained. "I showed him all of it. And I still test him and he still shows up and he still is not phased by it and that's why he is perfect for me—because I'm a lot!"
On Being a "Mom on the Move" Right Now:
She shared, "I am a 'mom on the move,' as I say. I think my fans see it, that I'm really doing the work for this record. Once the record comes, once the baby comes there will be a transition. I'm not just sitting around."
On Her Wedding and Rumors About Having Two Ceremonies:
"We cannot plan anymore in 2020, because those plans are always canceled," she quipped. "I honestly, never heard of the other wedding, I only knew of one wedding. Of course, that will come in the future, but for now, we want to deliver a healthy child. And that's what's coming up."
On Becoming "Super Friendly" With Taylor Swift After Their Feud:
"Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs... Time will tell my story," she described. "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption."
Katy added, "It's hard for young girls growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff. Now we're super friendly. I've always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other."
On the Timing Of Her New Album:
"This record has been interesting to put out because it's during these Looney Tunes times, it's during a pandemic, a racial revolution, an election year and I'm delivering a baby at the same time," she expressed about her upcoming album, Smile, which drops Aug. 14.
The 35-year-old star also pointed out how criticism of her 2017 album, Witness, impacted her mental health.
"I've always had a playful thing about my music and I lost that... I had really lost my smile," she said. "You create art and you're excited for it to be received by the world. When it's not received by the world, when it's kind of like, 'No, thank you,' you think, 'Oh s--t, that doesn't feel good.'"
On Her Struggles With Depression While Making Smile:
"It was more than I had ever faced in my life. I'd had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music," she explained. "It's like all these things you do to distract, you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop."
Katy added, "I was so ashamed about being on medication because I was like... 'I wrote 'Firework.' But it was one of those things where I'd sprained my brain a little bit."
On the Treatment that "Saved" and "Changed" Her and Orlando's Life:
"I actually went to this place called the Hoffman Process, which Orlando went to as well, which is a week-long intensive re-wiring of your neural pathways through psychological and spiritual exercises," she explained. "It's mostly science but it could come off a little hippy-dippy for some people. Basically, you just re-wire the negative paths, all the negative habits that you had for so many years, and you don't understand why you keep going through that loop."
She added, "It is another 10 years of therapy, but it saved my life. It changed his life. It set me up for the idea of motherhood."
On Social Media and Living in the Spotlight:
"There's like a leveling that happens where people put you on a platform and they want to make sure they still have the control and they absolutely do so they test it," Katy shared. "The funny thing is, living under a microscope, you'll never live perfectly to anyone's standards."
She quipped, "You should see how they treat you when you write 'your' in the wrong way."