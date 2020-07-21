Katie Couric Dishes on the Parent Trap Reunion: Lindsay Lohan "Is Doing Really Well"

A reunion for the ages!

Parent Trap fans have Katie Couric to thank for (virtually!) reuniting Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and other stars in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary, and now, the award-winning journalist is opening up about the unique experience.

Couric stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, telling E! host Erin Lim that the virtual reunion—which came more than 20 years after the Nancy Meyers-directed movie, a remake of the 1961 film, was released in theaters—was "just a really fun trip down memory lane."

"Honestly, I mean, they were great," the mom of two said. "First of all, Dennis brought a script. So he and Lindsay reenacted that really wonderful scene when Annie comes home from camp and is with her dad for the first time. It was just a really fun get together."

While continuing to describe the reunion, Couric explained that she wanted to mention a noteworthy piece of news: "Lindsay is doing really well."