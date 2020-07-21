Shop the Best Back to School Deals on Headphones

Kanye WestVideosPhotos

Whether you're after wireless or noise cancelling, there's the perfect fit for you here.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 21, 2020 6:59 PMTags
In these changing times, headphones have become even more of an essential. With school moving online for many, now is the time to invest in a high quality set for video calls. The problem is that headphones can run quite pricey.

Below, the best back to school deals on a variety of headphones we've found from wireless to noise cancelling that you won't want to miss.

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Headphones

Amazon reviewers are raving about these affordable wireless headphones with a five button control. They're available in several colors and have more than 4,600 five star reviews.

$17
Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case

Apple AirPods are a classic, and you're getting a great deal with these on Amazon. They come with a handy charging case.

$159
$130
Amazon

Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

These new ear buds are noise cancelling. They're also sweat and splash proof, which is perfect for back to school sports.

$200
$148
Amazon

Mpow Kids Headphones

If you're after the perfect kids' size headphones, look no further. Reviewers adore these, plus they come in a bunch of fun color combinations. 

$18
Amazon

Sony Extra Bass True Wireless Earbuds

These new wireless earbuds have extra bass for music lovers. They're water resistant and have a nine hour battery life.

$98
Amazon

Sennheiser CX 2.00I Earphones

These are the No. 1 bestselling earphones B & H Photo, and you can buy them at a steal right now. They're made for Apple iOS mobile devices, and reviewers love their sound quality.

$55
$25
B & H Photo

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

These classic noise cancelling headphones are wireless. They have up to 35 hours of battery power.

$198
$128
Amazon

NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones

These wireless B & H Photo top-sellers are super affordable and made for sports. They're super lightweight, plus sweat-, dust- and rain-resistant.

$59
$20
B & H Photo

While you're at it, check out this year's best back to school sales.

