How Chris Cornell's Children Are Honoring Their Father Through Mental Health Awareness

Chris Cornell's children continue to honor their father in very special ways.
Earlier this week, Lily Cornell Silver marked what would have been her father's 56th birthday by launching a new IGTV series centered on mental health titled Mind Wide Open.
"As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects," Lily shared in a statement. "There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society's dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open."
For the first episode, Lily sat down with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, who is a trauma expert and author who also serves as director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.
More guests including public figures from pop culture as well as Lily's peers are expected to be announced at a later date.
Back in May 2017, Chris was found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. He was 52. An autopsy report determined that the musician's cause of death was suicide by hanging.
On Monday morning, fans received a musical surprise when Vicky Cornell, on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate, released Chris' never before heard cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience."
The song was accompanied by a music video that was produced by Chris' other children Toni and Christopher Cornell.
Since their dad's passing, the pair has partnered with the Addiction Policy Forum and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to introduce "Stop the Sigma" an educational pilot program that will be brought to high schools around the country.
The sibling duo will also release their own podcast in August, which is expected to explore how stigma is hampering efforts to combat addiction and what actionable steps can be taken to address this.
"Losing our dad was like losing our universe. We miss him every day. With our father's memory, and his constant presence in our lives, we are so proud to be working on a project like this that can make a real difference," Toni and Christopher shared. "His music saved lives and his legacy will continue to do so. No family should have to go through what we did. With this national campaign, we will be able to give people and kids what they need to better understand addiction, the stigma that surrounds it, and how we can work together to end it."