Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music in Moving Tribute to Glee Star

Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera, one week after the Glee star's death was confirmed by authorities.
Taking to her Instagram, Morris penned a deeply personal message about mourning the loss of her friend. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," the 33-year-old star wrote. Morris also noted that her husband, Taylor Hubbell, reminded her that honoring someone "can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them."
Continuing on in her post, Morris shared, "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me."
Morris went on to say that she's celebrating her 1 million milestone in a tribute to Rivera with her "music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."
Alongside her note to followers, Morris shared a video of herself doing an interpretive dance to Rivera's song, "Radio Silence."
There has been an outpouring of messages honoring Rivera in the last two weeks following her disappearance and tragic death, including many touching tributes from Morris. In a recent post, Morris wrote that she's doing something every day to "honor" Rivera's strength.
The 33-year-old, who captured the hearts of fans around the world in her role of Santana Lopez on Glee, went missing on July 8 while out boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru.
On July 13, Rivera was confirmed dead after authorities found a body at the California lake where she had gone missing. A day later, an autopsy confirmed the body's identity and the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined Rivera's cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident.