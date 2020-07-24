What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for July 25-26

How can you be angry on a night in July...when you have so many streaming options?
OK, so maybe we tweaked that Drake lyric a bit, but the last weekend of July is jam-packed with new shows for you to watch while beating the summer heat. Consider it Netflix and chilling thanks to your A.C.
Speaking of the streaming giant, they're rolling out the sequel to one of their most popular original movies ever and a unique new reality dating series. Plus, we're recommending you spend the weekend with some of Bravo's most dramatic ladies, check out the Peacock show we can't stop thinking about every single time we use our phone and watch the finale of one of RuPaul Drag Race's best seasons ever. You better work...if you want to catch up in time!
Oh, and happy Comic-Con weekend, fellow nerds! let's celebrate by attending as many virtual panels as possible, yes?
If You Want to Have Something to Talk to Your Younger Cousins About: Way back in 2018, a little movie called The Kissing Booth came out of nowhere to become a surprise hit. In its highly anticipated sequel, it seems like there is trouble in paradise for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) as they struggle with long distance (He's now at Harvard while she's finishing her senior year with BFF Lee [Joel Courtney]) and jealousy issues caused by some hot new friends. Yes, our high school experience was totally like this. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're in the Mood For Some Top-Notch Reality TV Drama: The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally returning to us on Aug. 2, and if you've yet to take a virtual trip to the most dramatic town in Maryland, we highly recommend catching up on all four seasons ahead of the season five premiere. The RHOP ladies have always delivered, but the Bravo series truly became must-see reality TV in its third season and the upcoming episodes are bringing everything from a stripper scandal to two cast members' highly publicized altercation. So catch up and thank us later. (Where to Watch: Right Here)
If You're Still Planning to Cosplay the Weekend Away: Even though 2020 San Diego Comic-Con was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, you can still attend Comic-Con@Home and have access to hundreds of free panels and events. We've got your guide to making the most of the weekend from the comfort of your couch right here. (Where to Watch: YouTube)
If Your Love for True Crime Series Is Starting to Scare Your Loved Ones: Who needs 'em when Netflix will always be there to provide a docu-series to obsess over?! Get ready for Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, which comes from the creators of Don't F*** with Cats, which yeah, taught us all not to f--k with cats and the people who love cats.
The three-episode series tells the true story of the FBI's efforts to take down the five major mob outlets—the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families—all at the same time in the '70s and '80s. We'd usually make a snarky joke right about now but, like, mobs. We've seen The Sopranos. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Love a British Drama: The Capture, a thriller from the BBC, is one of our fave offerings from NBCU's new streaming platform, thanks to its stellar performances (from Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger and Laura Haddock in particular) and the eerily timely tech paranoia at the heart of the series. If you loved the breakneck pacing of The Bodyguard and were one of those people that never gave up on Homeland (respect!), this one's for you. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You're Sick of All Reality Dating Series Feeling the Same: In a docu-series we've been looking forward to for quite some time now, Love on the Spectrum explores the dating world for those on the autism spectrum. Viewers will meet seven singles throughout the heartfelt series, with the daters receiving advice from experts, family and friends as they try to find their life partner. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You've Been Obsessing Over the NBA Bubble: When the 2019-2020 NBA season abruptly shut down in March after a player tested positive for COVID-19, it was unclear how the league would manage to get it going again. Now, months later, the NBA is making its comeback, with the eligible teams moving to Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., living in what has widely been deemed "the bubble." To prepare for the July 30 kick-off, check out the NBA Countdown special, which we bet most of the players will be watching from the hotel rooms 'cause #bubblelife. (Where to Watch: ABC on Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m. ET)
If You're Looking For an Animated Show the Whole Fam Will Enjoy: Enter the world of Wee-Gee City in Tig n' Seek, a new animated series from Cartoon Network Studios that is upbeat, eccentric and kid-friendly. Join 8-year-old Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek, as they experience the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found. While you're there, can you look for those pesky bobby pins we keep losing? (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Want to Know Who Really Has the Most Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent: Just us or did this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fly by? It feels like just yesterday we were gagging over every single returning Drag Queen's entrance and now we're already at the finale?! Time, what a fickle mistress. Anyway, season five, which featured the truly delightful twist of having a surprise Lip Sync Assassin return to compete against the Top All-Star each week, comes to a close tonight. And if you don't watch live, how in the hell are you going to be able to weigh in on Twitter? Can we get an amen up in here?! (Where to Watch: VH1)
