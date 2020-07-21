Kacey Musgraves Is Still Shining Bright in First Instagram Since Ruston Kelly Split

When in doubt, just add glitter!

On Tuesday morning, Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram and posted her first photo since announcing her divorce from husband Ruston Kelly.

"If only tears were actually glittery..," she captioned the picture. "Made by one of my favorite visual artists, @sarashakeel."

For those curious to learn more about the photo, award winning crystal artist Sara Shakeel deserves credit for capturing the image during a recent holiday project.

"I don't know how many of you know this, I was commissioned last year to create poster/ artwork (2nd image) for @amazonprimevideo for @spaceykacey magical Christmas Show," she revealed on Instagram earlier this summer. "The other artworks are made purely out of love! I hardly know her, but her kindness & music is REAL!"

Many fans commented on Kacey's latest Instagram including Ruston who left an orange heart and muscle emoji.