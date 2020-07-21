Rapper J. Cole Confirms He Has 2 Sons in Personal Essay

Rapper J. Cole is a dad times two.

In a personal essay penned for The Players' Tribune and published on Monday, the typically private Grammy-winning performer recounted his journey between two passions: basketball and rap. While he recalled the highlights, setbacks and conflicts of his two pursuits, the star also confirmed some personal news in the process—that he is a father to two boys.

Recalling an unspecified time in 2016, he wrote, "A couple weeks prior I learned that I would become a father. It wasn't a surprise. I had been taking steps to change my life for the past couple years, and I felt ready."

He went on to summarize, "Four years have passed. In that time I've been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist."