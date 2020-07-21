Riverdale's KJ Apa Bursts Into Tears After Removing "Shard of Metal" From His Eye

Ouch! KJ Apa had to remove a "shard of metal" from his eyeball.

The Riverdale star, who portrays Archie Andrews on the CW series, took to Instagram to share a video of the scary removal process with his followers. At the start of the video, we see the actor's pals taking a look at his eye.

"Oh yeah, I see it right there," Apa's friend Jason Schneidman says of the piece of metal in his eye. "Oh my God, I can't believe that."

Schneidman, a celebrity hairstylist, is then handed a Q-tip to try to get the metal out of Apa's eye, but the attempt is unsuccessful. Apa, 23, then takes the Q-tip and tries to remove the piece of metal on his own, but Schneidman advises him against it.

"Bro, I don't think you should be doing that," Apa's pal says. "I think you need a doctor to do it. I think the doctor should do that."