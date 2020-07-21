This $30 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit Has 1,351 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready for a fab new Amazon fashion find? In the past, we've told you about this $28 swimsuit with 3,450 5-star Amazon reviews, this $27 bodycon dress with 1,134 5-star Amazon reviews, and this chic $15 tote with over 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews. But today, it's all about this off the shoulder jumpsuit with 1,351 5-star Amazon reviews.
Made by Prettygarden, it's almost hard to believe this chic jumpsuit is just $30, but it's true! It's made of a breathable and stretchy cotton/poly blend, with an elastic waist, short sleeves and tapered legs to flatter your figure. It also has a keyhole back-button closure and side pockets, so you have someplace to put your hands when you're casually leaning against a wall looking ridiculously fashionable in your new cost-effective find.
Not only will it work as a casual piece with sneakers and a jean jacket, but you can also dress it up with a pair of strappy heels and some accent jewelry. And did we mention it comes in 16 colors? It comes in 16 colors! We won't tell if you want to get yourself more than one.
Prettygarden Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
Made of a cotton/poly blend with an elastic waist and back button closure, this jumpsuit is soft, stretchy, and fits a wide range of body types. Wear it with sneakers and a jean jacket to make it casual, or dress it up with strappy sandals. Available in 16 colors, it also comes in a size range spanning S to 3XL.
We could tell you all day how awesome this jumpsuit is, but why not listen to some of the reviewers who have sung its praises?
"I was so nervous about trying this on," admits one reviewer. "I've tried on jumpsuits at TJ Maxx but they were all the wide leg styles which don't flatter my body because I'm too short. I had a feeling the straight-leg style was the kind I need if I wanted to pull off this spring/summer trend, and I was right! This jumpsuit fits perfect it's not too lose and not too tight. It's lightweight and comfortable with a little stretch!"
"So happy I ordered this," raved another. "I love rompers, they're so easy to just throw on and look put together. Unfortunately, some rompers I've ordered in the past haven't been the best quality with either bad workmanship or material or both. Not the case with this one. Quality of both material and workmanship is great. It's so flattering! I'm 5'5" 175lbs and the XL fits perfect."
And as another reviewer shared, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this jumpsuit! I feel so cute in it! The ONLY downfall I see with it (or ANY jumpsuit) is having to pull the whole thing down to your knees when going to the restroom... cue scene in airplane bathroom, going thru huge patches of turbulence, while this jumper is down to my ankles! I just prayed I wouldn't fall out into the aisles! Minus that, I absolutely love this outfit! I can dress it up or down, and the off the shoulder is super sexy! I'm 5'6'' and 170lbs. I bought a medium and it fits a little snug, but flattering and comfy still! I would highly recommend it."
If you're still in an off the shoulder mood, check out this $22 off the shoulder blouse with over 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews!