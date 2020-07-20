The Best Back to School Deals on Tablets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we continue to work towards a video-based back-to-school experience, you may be considering getting your kids a tablet to make at-home learning a little easier. Luckily, there's some good tablet deals to help you on your quest.
Whether you want something that can easily transform into a laptop set-up if needed, or if all you want is a screen for viewing virtual lessons, now's the time to invest while prices are low. There's even options if you don't want a full-sized tablet, and prefer a smaller, more compact version that doesn't skimp on essentials.
Below, you'll find some of the best deals on tablets in preparation for back to school. Shop away and get ready for virtual learning!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5
Known as the 2-in-1 that's an all-in-one, this Android tablet can turn into a mock desktop when you attach the keyboard feating a bult-in trackpad. It's a powerful multi-tasker thanks to a fast mobile processor, and includes the S Pen for even more ease of use. And the edge-to-edge display makes video learning a breeze.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3
Offering laptop-to-tablet versatility, this lightweight tablet is super powerful, thanks to its laptop-class Intel Core processor. It also features an all-day battery and longer standby time so you don't lose juice in the middle of learning. There's also improved graphics, and USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for all your plug-in essentials.
Apple iPad
With a 10.2-inch retina display, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, the classic iPad is always a good choice. Powered by an A10 Fusion chip, it also features an 8MP back camera, a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, and support for a smart keyboard and Apple Pencil, if you like having options.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9
This refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro boasts a display that features a 2732 by 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support for optimal screen use of all kinds, including video-based learning. And with the multi-core A12X Bionic chip, it can handle anything you can throw at it (figuratively speaking, of course.)
Apple iPad Mini
But if that's too much, the 7.9-inch iPad Mini is a good way to go. It also features True Tone and wide color with an A12 bionic chip, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery time. It also features iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more.
Make sure you don't miss out on the best back to school sales! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!