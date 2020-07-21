You'll Never Believe What Comic-Con Looked Like 10 Years Ago

What a difference a decade can make.

Ten years ago, the famed San Diego Comic Convention looked very different than it does today. For starters, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Comic-Con will be virtual.

In 2010, stars were in abundance at Comic-Con as hit shows and movies held panels, debuted trailers, teased inside scoop and so much more.

In fact, at the '10 Comic-Con, the now-AMC hit The Walking Dead made their first-ever appearance. Yup, 10 years ago, season one stars Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Laurie Holden and Emma Bell were relatively unknown.

If that doesn't blow your mind, The Avengers cast made their big debut, including then new-Hulk Mark Ruffalo. At that time, Ed Norton was still the actor that came to mind when people talked about the Hulk. How things have changed!

Furthermore, in 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were no more than Green Latern co-stars. Little did they know that they'd go on to become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples!