Nicki MinajRoyalsNaya RiveraVideosPhotos

Don't Miss This Flash Sale on Superga Sneakers

Shop styles in pastel hues to leather.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 20, 2020 10:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Superga Shoes Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If athleisure is all you're wearing these days, you won't want to miss Nordstrom Rack's flash sale on Superga sneakers. You can enjoy up to 60% off on these sneaks for the next two days only.

Below, shop our top picks from the sale with styles in pastel hues to leather. You can pair them with a flirty dress or workout gear for the perfect summer look.

read
Hurry, Athleta's Up to 60% Off Semi-Annual Sale End Today!

Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker in Pink

You'll gain an inch in these platform sneakers in a sweet pink. They have a comfy cushioned insole.

$60
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Superga 2750 Leather Sneaker

These white leather sneakers have pretty rose gold details.

$89
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin One Week After His Death

2

Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Accused Her of Having Multiple Affairs

3

See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

Superga 2750 Snake Printed Sneaker

Snakeskin print is totally on trend this year and these sneakers are made more glam thanks to it. They're also available in two other snakeskin print hues.

$79
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker in Light Sky Blue

These sky blue platform sneakers are selling out quick, so catch a pair while you still can.

$60
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker in Navy

We love the classic navy hue of these platform sneakers.

$60
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Superga Cotropew Platform Espadrille Sneaker

These espadrille sneakers are perfect for summer. They have rose gold details and pair perfectly with a sundress.

$89
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Superga 2843 Leather Sneaker

These simple white leather sneakers make any outfit more casual.

$99
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more deals? Save 50% off beauty essentials with Macy's 10 Days of Glam and don't miss Everlane's summer sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin One Week After His Death

2

Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Accused Her of Having Multiple Affairs

3

See the Real Housewives' Biggest Transformations

4

Tamar Braxton Transferred to a Mental Health Facility

5

Save 50% off Beauty Essentials With Macy's 10 Days of Glam!