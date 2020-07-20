Walk on Sunshine in Keds x Oh Joy!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you could use some joy right now, do we have the footwear collab for you. Lifestyle brand a design studio Oh Joy! founder and creative director Joy Cho has teamed up with Keds to design four pairs of sneakers full of color and sparkle.
"Oh Joy! is all about bringing joy to the everyday," Cho says. "I have worn Keds as long as I can remember so to partner with them on a collection where we can bring joy to their shoes is a dream come true."
Shop the fun collection below, ranging from $90-$120.
Keds x Oh Joy! Champion Woven
These colorful, texture-rich sneakers have gold hardware and a Dream Foam footbed. They'll bring cheer to any outfit.
Keds x Oh Joy! Triple Decker Sequins
These sequin Keds with a chunky sole are a party in a shoe.
Keds x Oh Joy! Kickstart Neon Foxing Iridescent Leather
How special is the iridescent leather on these Keds? Paired with a hot pink sole, they'll be unlike any other shoe in your wardrobe. They come with three sets of laces to switch out.
Keds x Oh Joy! Double Decker Mule Leather
These mules are made with a holographic leather and are super easy to slip on and go.
