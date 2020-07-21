Funniest Saturday Night Live Characters of All Time

Related : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Live from New York, it's the best Saturday Night Live characters of all time!

In honor of the launch of NBCU's new streaming service Peacock, we're appreciating all of the shows now available on the service, with one of the funniest on the platform being NBC's iconic sketch series.

With SNL having run for 45 seasons and counting, we have seen plenty of amazing comedians enters Studio 8H as newcomers and exit stars, often thanks to some of the hilarious original characters that they play during their tenure.

Many of these characters' catchphrases or general hilarity have also become a part of our world off-camera, from seeing plenty of people dressed up as David S. Pumpkins a few years back during Halloween to still hearing people joke that if you don't shape up you'll end up "living in a van down by the river."