Funniest Saturday Night Live Characters of All Time

Live from New York, it's the best Saturday Night Live characters of all time!
In honor of the launch of NBCU's new streaming service Peacock, we're appreciating all of the shows now available on the service, with one of the funniest on the platform being NBC's iconic sketch series.
With SNL having run for 45 seasons and counting, we have seen plenty of amazing comedians enters Studio 8H as newcomers and exit stars, often thanks to some of the hilarious original characters that they play during their tenure.
Many of these characters' catchphrases or general hilarity have also become a part of our world off-camera, from seeing plenty of people dressed up as David S. Pumpkins a few years back during Halloween to still hearing people joke that if you don't shape up you'll end up "living in a van down by the river."
We've rounded up our favorite SNL characters of all time just in time for you to binge Saturday Night Live on Peacock.
Check them out below.
Stefon (Bill Hader)
Need a recommendation for what New York's hottest nightclub is? Bill Hader's character Stefon always made us laugh whenever we saw him take a seat during a "Weekend Update" segment, always wearing his recognizable Ed Hardy shirt.
The character, which was co-created by Hader and John Mulaney, was inspired by a mix of a club promoter who would text Mulaney and a barista at the coffee shop that Hader frequented in Manhattan, and if you've ever noticed that Hader almost always breaks while describing the wild club descriptions, it's because even he would often have no idea what crazy jokes would be on the cue cards until he was live.
David S. Pumpkins (Tom Hanks)
This popular character was brought to life by Tom Hanks when he hosted the sketch show in 2016.
In the sketch, the quirky, suited character confuses instead of frightens the guests on a haunted elevator ride. As for the skeletons? They're part of it.
Debbie Downer (Rachel Dratch)
One the characters who made us laugh the most was ironically one with no sense of humor at all.
Debbie Downer, played by Rachel Dratch, makes every sketch hilarious by always finding a way to bring down the mood, from talking about "feline AIDS" or revealing how, "It's official...I can't have children!"
Target Lady (Kristen Wiig)
Nobody is more excited about the big box store than Target Lady, and Kristen Wiig.
The actress stated that the inspiration for the character came from a real Target worker, so this is one SNL character that you also could run into in the real world.
Mister Robinson (Eddie Murphy)
We all remember America's next-door-neighbor Mr. Rogers, but Eddie Murphy gave us a hilarious alternative to the children's program host when he introduced Mister Robinson to the show.
In Murphy's rendition, Mister Robinson still teaches kids lessons...they just weren't G-rated like the ones on the original PBS program.
Matt Foley (Chris Farley)
In one of the show's funniest sketches of all time, Chris Farley scared kids straight as Matt Foley, a larger-than-life motivational speaker who shrieks how messing up your life can land you "living in a van down by the river."