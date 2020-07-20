Will There Be a Season 2 of Cursed, Especially After That Cliffhanger?

Spoilers for Netflix's Cursed can be found below. Read at your own risk!
Talk about a literal cliffhanger.
Cursed, the Netflix drama about the legend of Arthur and the Lady of the Lake, premiered this past weekend and if you quickly binged it all, you might have found yourself a little stunned by the sudden ending.
Spoiler alert: the Lady of the Lake goes in the lake. Or rather falls in the lake after being hit by many arrows thanks to Iris. Nimue (Katherine Langford) plunged down a waterfall into the lake at the very end of the finale, while Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard) and Morgana (Shalom Brune-Franklin) zapped themselves away to someplace unknown.
While killing off the main character is often a great way to end a series, it doesn't feel like this story is over, especially as we learned the true identities of Red Spear, Squirrel, and the Weeping Monk. Guinevere, Percival, and Lancelot are all major characters in the story of Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, and it would be a shame to not get to see more.
So will there be more?
Netflix hasn't officially renewed the series yet, but as of press time it's the No. 1 show in the U.S. on the streaming service—a pretty good sign that there's more to come.
The series was ordered before the accompanying graphic novel was even finished, so there's not yet a second book to follow either. But we can also rest easy knowing that Nimue isn't yet called the Lady of the Lake, meaning there's most likely more story to tell with her. Plus, do we really think the hero enchantress of the series would die quite that easily?
In an interview with Elle, Langford said, "I'm trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg."
"There's a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue's powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within," she told the site.
Devon Terrell, who plays Arthur, seems to think the eventual king has a " really long journey" ahead.
"I didn't want to create a performance that sat on the fence," he told Radio Times. "I wanted to pick a direction, which moments I made him vulnerable, which moments I made him feel like he's becoming a leader. And it's the beginning of a really long journey."
Let's hope it's a long journey for us all.
Cursed is now streaming on Netflix.