Will There Be a Season 2 of Cursed, Especially After That Cliffhanger?

Spoilers for Netflix's Cursed can be found below. Read at your own risk!

Talk about a literal cliffhanger.

Cursed, the Netflix drama about the legend of Arthur and the Lady of the Lake, premiered this past weekend and if you quickly binged it all, you might have found yourself a little stunned by the sudden ending.

Spoiler alert: the Lady of the Lake goes in the lake. Or rather falls in the lake after being hit by many arrows thanks to Iris. Nimue (Katherine Langford) plunged down a waterfall into the lake at the very end of the finale, while Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard) and Morgana (Shalom Brune-Franklin) zapped themselves away to someplace unknown.

While killing off the main character is often a great way to end a series, it doesn't feel like this story is over, especially as we learned the true identities of Red Spear, Squirrel, and the Weeping Monk. Guinevere, Percival, and Lancelot are all major characters in the story of Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, and it would be a shame to not get to see more.