Teresa Giudice Sends Prayers After Federal Judge's 20-Year-Old Son Is Killed by Gunman

Teresa Giudice is keeping Judge Esther Salas in her prayers.
After news broke that the federal judge's 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was shot in New Jersey on Sunday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's attorney shared Giudice's reaction.
"Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it," James Leonard Jr. told E! News on Monday. "She told me that [she] would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating."
Salas has worked on a number of high-profile cases over the course of her career and sentenced Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice after they pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014. They've since both been released.
The shooting took place at Salas' home in North Brunswick. According to CNN, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson confirmed Anderl was killed in the shooting. Wolfson said Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, was injured, as well. He is reportedly in stable condition and "seems to be OK," Salas' brother, Carlos, told the news outlet.
According to CNN, citing "initial reports from law enforcement," Salas' son opened the door with his father behind him. A law enforcement source told the news organization the door opened to gunfire and that the gunman then fled.
The outlet, citing Wolfson, also reported that Salas was not injured.
FBI Newark tweeted on Sunday that it is investigating the shooting and "looking for one subject."
U.S. Marshals noted it's working with the FBI and state and local authorities to find the gunman, as well.
According to CNN, citing "a law enforcement official with direct information of the investigation," the gunman appeared to be dressed in a FedEx uniform.
"Our deepest sympathies are with Judge Salas and her family at this time," FedEx said in a statement obtained by E! News. "We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation."
The news organization, citing "two law enforcement officials," also reported investigators are looking into a possible connection between the shooting at Salas' home and the body of a person found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Liberty, New York on Monday. Per The New York Times, citing two law enforcement officials, the person was identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who brought a lawsuit before Salas in 2015 and challenged the male-only military draft.