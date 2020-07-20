Jeffree Star Breaks Silence on YouTube Drama With Apology to James Charles

In his words, Jeffree Star is "doing what's right."

That's what the YouTube star titled his latest upload on Saturday following nearly a month-long absence from his famous channel, which has more than 17 million subscribers. In the video, the robe-clad beauty influencer sat on a couch as he addressed the ongoing saga involving fellow YouTube personalities Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson, James Charles and himself.

Star's video comes almost a month after Westbrook resurfaced on her channel with new claims against Star and Dawson about how they were involved in last year's drama between her and Charles behind the scenes. In her recent video, Westbrook accused them of feeding her "poisonous lies" about Charles. She further claimed "Shane said that James Charles was a monster and that James Charles was hurting minors" and that Star sent her "what he claimed was an audio file from an alleged victim" before she posted her since-privated "Bye Sister" video. Charles has never been formally accused or charged with sexual misconduct. In his 2019 video titled "No More Lies," he stated in part, "I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting."

In her most recent video, Westbrook said, addressing Charles, "I am so sorry that I allowed myself to be poisoned and weaponized against you. I'm sorry that I bought into any of their lies. Believing those lies and allowing myself to be gaslit into making that video is one of the biggest regrets of my life."

In a since-deleted tweet from Dawson that was shared shortly after Westbrook's video went live, he stated, "This is a f--king lie and I'm losing my mind!!!!!!!!!!" Dawson's attorney declined to comment.

In Star's new video, he began, "I've been silent for a very long time. I know that's very rare for me. I've taken a lot of time to do a lot of self-reflection. Now in the past, I have been very guilty of speaking out of anger, out of frustration, out of my emotions. I'm so quick to grab my phone and just say whatever's on my mind in that moment, without ever really thinking the ramifications of my words, my actions."

He acknowledged, "For the first time in a very long time, I'm really reflecting on my behavior and mine alone...I've come to a lot of realizations and it's been really important to actually understand everything that I was a part of, that I did wrong and really start a new chapter for myself."