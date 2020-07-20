Don't Miss These Deals During Everlane's Summer Sale!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you missed the news this morning, Everlane just launched their first ever summer sale, and the deals are spectacular!
With jumpsuits starting at $60, tops from $30, denim from $40, knits from $15 and shoes from $75, you can easily stock up on summer favorites, pieces that will transition between the seasons, and even some pieces to prep you for fall. There's also a final sale section, giving you even further discounts on styles that are being discontinued.
But this sale won't last forever, so you'll have to act fast... it's only on until Sunday, July 26. We've picked out a few of our faves to help you get started. Shop 'em below and enjoy the deals!
The Linen Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit
The perfect piece for summer, this linen jumpsuit is soft, breathable, and made for warmer months. It's versatile, with a short-sleeve silhouette, button-down front and side pockets, plus the cropped legs give it a little kicky flare. Pair it with platform sandals or just a cute set of slides.
The Linen Picnic Top
Whether you wear it with jean shorts, linen pants or a nice breezy skirt, this linen top will keep you cool, both in temperature and in style. Made with a modern square neckline and wide, comfortable straps that expertly hide your bra, it's stylish enough for all your summertime activities. And it comes in a handful of colors if this yellowy green isn't your style.
The Super-Soft Wide Leg Jean
If you've yet to experience the magic of Everlane's Damn Good Denim, now's your chance to find out what the fuss is about, for a fraction of the price. These on-trend wide-leg jeans are the kind of soft you get from wearing a pair for decades, with a comfortable high rise and a little bit of slouch to drive home that broken-in look. Plus, the denim is organic. You can get them in this faded blue, black, or dark blue wash.
The Cotton–Merino Crew
We know it's way too early to think about fall, but come September, you're not going to find sweater deals like this. Cropped with a slightly wider neckline and an easy fit, this crew sweater is made of breathable, extra-fine yarn that will take you from summer to fall in comfort. Get it in one of four colors (but we're partial to this marigold shade).
The Day Glove in ReKnit
Everlane's beloved Day Glove shoe got a sustainable makeover with a breathable knit upper and outsole made out of recycled plastic bottles. It still features all the things you know and love of its sister shoe, though, like how it molds to your foot for a custom fit, and features a cushioned leather insole so it's super comfy for your tootsies.
The Form Bag
Everlane's bags are just as legendary as their shoes, and this one is no exception. It's made of Italian leather and features an easy magnetic closure and an adjustable webbed strap. It's roomy and features an interior pocket to stash your stuff, but doesn't turn into a black hole the way some unstructured bags do. It also fits a 13" laptop. Grab it in one of three colors.
The Denim Jacket
Every wardrobe needs a classic denim jacket, and this one definitely fits the bill. It's made of rigid Japanese fabric that's garment-washed, designed to give it a one-of-a-kind look that gets better with age. As for the cut, it's modern but relaxed, so you can easily wear it over a tee or tank, or pair it with sweaters and turtlenecks come fall.
