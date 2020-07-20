Morgan Stewart Reveals Exactly How Fiancé Jordan McGraw Proposed

Back and better than ever!

E!'s Morgan Stewart made her return to Daily Pop on Monday, and as her co-host Erin Lim pointed out, she was sporting a noteworthy new piece of jewelry: an engagement ring!

The Nightly Pop co-host announced her engagement to Jordan McGraw on the Fourth of July by posting a photo with the shiny ring on full display, and as she revealed on Daily Pop, the proposal was indeed a surprise.

"Coincidentally, I took this break before I knew anything was happening—everything was a surprise, obviously—so it all lined up perfectly," Morgan explained. "But then people were like, 'When are you coming back to talk about this?'"

She didn't come back alone, though! Jordan himself made a surprise appearance, and both Erin and Scott Tweedie were armed with questions about how the proposal went down.

"I just want to know, Jordan, how did you manage to surprise this woman who literally knows everything?" Erin asked.