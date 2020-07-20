Pregnant Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Godmother Rumors

Is Jennifer Aniston going to be the godmother to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby girl? The singer set the record straight on Monday's episode of KIIS1065's Kyle and Jackie O.

Last week, a report spread claiming the 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor had asked the 51-year-old actress to fulfill the honor. Aniston seemed to read the rumor, too.

"She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumor,'" Perry said. "I mean, God knows, she's, you know, with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read."

Perry announced her pregnancy in March and revealed the sex of the child in April.