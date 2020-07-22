Kanye WestVideosPhotos
Lauren Conrad: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Exclusive: The Little Market co-founder reveals her go-to healthy recipe, her easy beauty routine and what's making her happiest right now in this week's installment of our Wellness Wednesday series
By Tierney Bricker Jul 22, 2020 7:00 AM
Years later, we're still just as inspired by Lauren Conrad

We know we're probably not alone when we say we've been fans of Conrad since she first came into our lives on Laguna Beach in 2004 (#TeamLCForever!), which is why we were thrilled when the designer, author and co-founder of The Little Market, a non-profit and fair trade shop featuring ethically sourced, artisan-made products, opened up about her at-home self-care routine for E! News' Wellness Wednesday series.

The 34-year-old revealed her go-to snacks, favorite way to break a sweat and her easy beauty routine, plus the surprising way she decompresses after a long day of work. 

Plus, the mom of two, who welcomed her second son, Charlie Wolf Tell, in October 2019 with husband William Tell, shared what's making her happiest right now and her answer is sure to melt your heart.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
Be kind to everyone, including yourself.

The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
The first thing I do every morning is make myself a cup of coffee with almond milk, cinnamon, agave and collagen.

Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
1) I do my best to sit down at the table and eat every meal with my family. 2) I take a few minutes to get dressed and do my hair and makeup, even if I am just working from home. It makes me feel better to be a little put together. 3) I take a bath and unwind at the end of the day with our soaking salts from my nonprofit fair trade shop, The Little Market. Each soaking salt supports young moms in under-resourced communities of Chicago.

Courtesy: The Little Market; E! Illustration

Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
@upworthy and @tanksgoodnews.

Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
The closest I can get to exercise right now is taking the boys on walks in our neighborhood, but there are a lot of hills and I am pushing them both in a stroller so I definitely break a sweat.

Your Go-To Snack:
Fruit and raw nuts. Recently I've made an effort to keep lost of fresh products and nuts on hand for snacking in-between meals.

Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
Grilled fish and veggies. We have been taking advantage of the beautiful weather and cooking outside.

Your Go-To Indulgence:
Ben and Jerry's dairy free ice cream.

photos
Lauren Conrad and William Tell: Romance Rewind

Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
I use an SPF foundation, lip and cheek tint and mascara.

Your Current Feel-Good Song:
My son Liam, has been requesting "Don't worry Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin as his good night song recently.

No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Find something that makes you feel good and make it a priority. I've always struggled with taking breaks from work so I started spending time gardening. I feel like I am being productive, but I am able to clear my mind and get some fresh air.

You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
Cleaning and moisturizing my skin.

What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
My younger son just started saying "Mama."

