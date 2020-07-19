Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears While Talking About Abortion At First Campaign Rally

Kanye West held his first-ever presidential rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Sunday.

And like many expected, Ye gave a passionate speech. At one point, the rapper teared up when talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian.

He recalled a significant moment in his life when he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star learned they were expecting their first child together, North West. However, the 43-year-old star admitted that they both contemplated abortion.

"In the bible it says thou shalt not kill," he began to describe. "I remember when my girlfriend [at the time] called me screaming and crying... . And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'"

"Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant' and I said, 'Yes.' .... she said 'No.' She was crying... [and] said she had to go to the doctor," he continued.