Russell Wilson Shares Concern Over NFL Season Amid Ciara's Pregnancy and Coronavirus Pandemic

Russell Wilson is getting some things off his chest.
The Seahawks quarterback took to social media to express his concern about playing in the upcoming 2020 NFL season. With cases in the United States continuing to rise amid Coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old athlete couldn't help but speak up.
Along with that reasoning, Russell's wife, Ciara, is currently pregnant with their second child. The songstress is expected to give birth soon, and naturally, this has the NFL star worried.
"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," the Seahawks quarterback wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."
Back in January, the couple announced the exciting and special news that they were expanding their family. The two share 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Before dating Russell, Ciara was already a proud mom to Future Zahir (6), whom she shares with ex Future.
However, Russell isn't alone with his concerns. Other professional football players took to social media to also share their thoughts on the upcoming 2020 NFL season.
"Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love," Patrick Mahomes shared.
JJ Watt expressed the same sentiments. "Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don't know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow," he posted, alongside two detailed lists.
Jared Goff wrote, "You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. Please address health and safety concerns so we can play football this year. We want to play!"
"You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen," Todd Gurley said. "The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020."
News of players' call outs comes only a week after the NFL Player's Association revealed that 72 players across the league have tested positive for COVID-19. Sports Illustrated reported training camps will open on July 28.
At this time, the NFL has yet to publicly comment on players' messages.