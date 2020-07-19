Russell Wilson Shares Concern Over NFL Season Amid Ciara's Pregnancy and Coronavirus Pandemic

Russell Wilson is getting some things off his chest.

The Seahawks quarterback took to social media to express his concern about playing in the upcoming 2020 NFL season. With cases in the United States continuing to rise amid Coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old athlete couldn't help but speak up.

Along with that reasoning, Russell's wife, Ciara, is currently pregnant with their second child. The songstress is expected to give birth soon, and naturally, this has the NFL star worried.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," the Seahawks quarterback wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."

Back in January, the couple announced the exciting and special news that they were expanding their family. The two share 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Before dating Russell, Ciara was already a proud mom to Future Zahir (6), whom she shares with ex Future.