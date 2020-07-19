Beverley Mitchell Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Miscarriage

Beverley Mitchell has a lot to celebrate these days.

On Sunday, the 7th Heaven alum shared the sweet and special news that she recently gave birth to a baby girl. This is the actress' third child with husband Michael Cameron. The two are already proud parents to Kenzie Lynne (7) and Hutton Michael (5).

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine. [She] has captured our hearts and we couldn't love her more," the Hollywood Darlings star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn. "We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses!"

The couple's baby news is especially touching after the 7th Heaven alum previously shared she suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018. Just this March, the actress announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming post.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow," she expressed, alongside a selfie of her holding up a pregnancy test. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby."