Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o and More Star in Beyoncé's Black Is King Trailer

Beyoncé has blessed us once again!

It's safe to say the 38-year-old songstress is coming out with a visual album to remember. On Sunday, Disney released the official trailer for Black Is King and it's clear the Grammy winner brought out the star power for her special project.

Queen Bey's film features her loved ones, including her husband, Jay-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Moreover, her famous friends and frequent collaborators are also part of the project, like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, and so many others.

According to Disney, artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances throughout the film.

"You were formed by the heat of the galaxy," Beyoncé began her narration in the trailer. "What a thing to be, both unique and familiar. To be one and the same... and still, unlike any other."