August Alsina Releases Song "Entanglements" After Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Past Romance

August is coming at us fast, and we're still in July...

Of course, we're talking about August Alsina. The 27-year-old rapper released a new song—"Entanglements"—on Saturday night, and naturally, it got people talking for its name.

"The definition of entanglement (No, oh-woah, oh, oh) / It's when you're tangled in the sheets (Yeah, yeah)," August croons in his new single, featuring rapper Rick Ross. "Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship (No, oh, oh) / But you're still f--kin' with me (Oh), yeah (Yeah)."

The track's cheeky title and lyrics appear to be a reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's recent Red Table Talk episode, in which she sat with husband, Will Smith, to discuss her past romance with August.

"About four and a half years ago," the actress described. "I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state."