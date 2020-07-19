Princess Beatrice's Enchanting Wedding Dress Belonged to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice is officially off-the-market!

The 31-year-old royal tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, July 17. The newlyweds exchanged their vows in a private ceremony that was held at her parents'—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—estate at the Royal Lodge.

Due to Coronavirus, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their big day with a small group of loved ones in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the bride's immediate family and a few others.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding," the royal family shared on Saturday. "The couple were married in a small private ceremony."

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh," another post read.

The 31-year-old's wedding day was certainly unique compared to other royal family ceremonies. However, that wasn't the only way she shied away from tradition: her bridal dress belonged to Queen Elizabeth.