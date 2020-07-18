Why Troian Bellisario Had "Extreme Anxiety" at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Troian Bellisario is spilling the tea.

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently opened up about her interesting experience during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018. After all, it was the event of the year... and dare we say of the past decade?

Troian and her husband Patrick J. Adams (who co-starred on Suits with Meghan) scored an invite to the highly-talked about ceremony. Prince William, Kate Middleton (duh!), Serena Williams, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, George Clooney and so many other notable figures also attended the royal wedding.

While Meghan and Prince Harry's special day was straight out of a fairytale, Troian recalled why it felt like a "nightmare" for her.

In a candid interview with Stellar on Saturday, the 34-year-old actress revealed she was overwhelmed and anxious about what to wear to the fanciful affair, especially since she was trying to hide her pregnancy at the time.