John Lewis Dead: Ava DuVernay, Rihanna and More Honor the Civil Rights Icon

The world has lost a legend.

Rep. John Lewis, who became a monumental figure in the civil rights movement and later a U.S. congressman, passed away on Friday night. According to CNN, the legendary public figure died after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 80 years old.

"It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis," his family shared in a statement, per CNN. "He was honored and respected as the conscience of the U.S. Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother."

"He was a stalwart champion in the ongoing struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being," the statement continued. "He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed."