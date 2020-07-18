Nene Leakes Shares an Update on "Strong" Tamar Braxton Following Hospitalization

Nene Leakes has an important PSA: "Check on your strong friends!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star writes on Instagram that she spoke to Tamar Braxton on the phone, as they "often" do, hours before her boyfriend found her unconscious in their hotel room at The Ritz. Nene says that during this conversation she tried to "pull her thru this moment."

But, as Nene shares, "When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone."

Nene adds that she has since spoken to Tamar and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, about what happened. "I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength," she asks.

She also encourages people to talk to their friends who seem "strong," because you never know when they are "being treated wrong for real and It's really painful."