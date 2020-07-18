Still Dreaming of You: An Oral History of Selena Quintanilla's Final Album 25 Years Later

Roche: In the studio, she was rather preoccupied with photo sessions, outfit and merch designs, artist endorsements and fan club. It felt like she was in the thick of it and our recording session was just another event she had to attend and get through this busy day; but after listening to the track she was about to lay her vocals onto, she stepped right up to the microphone and in no time was focused on the thing she does best. She sang beautifully and did the song justice, unaffected by her heritage of a different tongue or working with people she did not know, It was wonderful.

Pérez: I remember "Dreaming of You"—and I've said this story a couple of times in interviews, I think, where that song did mean a lot. I remember she recorded that one in Corpus [Christi, Tx., her hometown]...and I didn't get to be there when she was tracking it because I was doing something, I was working on another project at a time [for] her father...She called, and she...really wanted me to go over and check it out, the song. Looking back on it now, it seems kind of sad, but at the time, you know, we don't know what's going to be happening in the next couple of days or weeks. And so, it's just one of those things. That's what we did. I was in the studio plenty of times with her, her with me. And this was just one of the times where, you know, I just couldn't make it. I was busy doing that thing. And I didn't really think too much about it. And she was like, "Are you sure?" I'm like, yeah, "I'm working on this thing with your dad." And she was like, "Oh, yeah. Okay." Looking back on it now and reliving that, I know that she was calling me because she was really proud of her performance on that song. And I know she did love it, you know, and she did give it her all and I think it comes across when you hear the song, for sure.