8 Best Light & Dairy-Free Ice Creams

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you know that today is National Ice Cream Day? If you didn't, now you do... so don't you feel like celebrating?
We have some recommendations to help you out, and for the most part, they're guilt-free. Imagine indulging in low-calorie decadence featuring chocolate and bananas, or an all-natural plant-based treat that you'll swear is ice cream, or an explosion of cookie dough in a non-dairy base.
And that's just the beginning. Grab all these frozen goodies and more down below, and throw an ice cream party! After all, you deserve it.
Sweet Nothings Single-Serve Smoothie Cups
They say that these are smoothie cups, but we like to think of them as a solid vegan substitute for ice cream, reminiscent of those old-school single-serving cups we used to get in elementary school. Not only are they dairy-free, gluten-free and made without additional sugar, artificial flavors and colors or preservatives, but the ingredient listing made up of fruit and nuts. And that's it. This variety pack gives you five fab flavors to nosh on, but we highly recommend the coffee, peanut butter and chocolate (of course) as faves.
Halo Top Chocolate Covered Banana Ice Cream
Of course, no light ice cream discussion would be complete without talking about Halo Top. Each pint features only 320 calories, with just six grams of sugar per serving and 20 grams of protein. It's also certified Kosher and gluten-free. There's a ton of flavors to choose from, but chocolate-covered banana is a classic in the making.
Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria! P.B. Dough Light Ice Cream
Just 160 calories per serving, Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria! is an ice cream lover's dream come true. It's the real deal, made using "caring dairy," cage-free eggs and non-GMO ingredients, and the packaging is responsibly sourced. This flavor features light chocolate ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip peanut butter cookie dough. Yum!
Breyers Ice Cream Natural Vanilla Snack Cups
Okay, so this one's a bit of a cheat, but it still counts because each cup is just 100 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat and 10 grams of sugar. Yes, it's the regular ice cream you know and love, but it comes in a convenient format to help you with portion control. So you get just the right amount of full-flavor ice cream.
Rebel Mint Chip Ice Cream
With just 150 calories per serving and 5 to 8 grams of net carbs per pint, this full-fat, zero sugar ice cream is perfect for those doing Keto, or diabetics who still want to indulge their sweet tooth. It's all natural, gluten free and grain free as well, and comes in fantastic flavors, like this mint chip varietal.
Arctic Zero Cookie Dough Chunk Pint
Non-dairy ice cream fans have been flocking to Arctic Zero, and it's not hard to see why. At only 320 calories per pint, it's also low glycemic, non-GMO and Kosher. It's sweetened with monk fruit, so there's no sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners to tear up your stomach. And cookie dough chunk sounds like total heaven to us.
Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Mint Chocolate Chip Bars
This one is also a bit of a stretch as well, but it't still a creamy frozen treat, so it counts! At just 100 calories per bar and 5 grams of protein, these delicious bars are also low sodium and gluten free, full of natural ingredients, and still taste of rich chocolate and cool mint.
Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
Vegans everywhere rejoiced when the kings of ice cream announced they would be offering dairy free versions of their classics... and Cherry Garcia is definitely a classic. Featuring that delicious blend of cherries and fudge flakes, this frozen treat is made with almond milk and adheres to the B&J do-good mandate by being non-GMO, using fair trade ingredients, and even responsibly-sourced packaging. And yes, it's 100% certified vegan.
In case you made a mess during your ice cream party, these Dyson cordless vacuums are $100 off regular price for a limited time. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!