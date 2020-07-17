Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation Surrounding ''Traumatizing'' Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out again, this time shutting down the ongoing speculation surrounding an alleged shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez.

On Wednesday, July 15, the hip-hop artist said she was "grateful to be alive" and claimed she suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that also involved Tory's arrest. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that they responded to a "Shots Fired Investigation" in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 12 and arrested Tory (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Authorities said one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a "foot injury," but did not identify the individual.

Since then, unverified reports have surfaced that include details of the incident. Megan took to Twitter on Friday, July 17 with a response that stressed the serious nature of her injuries.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," the 25-year-old wrote. "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."