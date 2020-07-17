Ellen DeGeneresNaya RiveraTamar BraxtonVideosPhotos

Here's Where You Can Score up to 65% off on Frye Shoes Right Now

Shop leather heels, boots and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 17, 2020 10:44 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Frye Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you've missed it, Nordstrom Rack has some great flash sales going on this month. Right now we're enjoying up to 65% off on Frye shoes, in a flash sale lasting through the next two days.

From heels to boots, you won't want to miss the jaw-dropping discounts on these once-pricey leather shoes. Shop our top picks below! But hurry—they're selling out in a flash.

read
Athleta's Up to 60% Off Semi-Annual Sale Is Selling Out Quick!

Frye & Co Phoebe Suede Slouch Mid Boot

These simple boots will become your go-tos once fall hits. They're also available in brown.

$159
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Ivy Snake Embossed Leather Sneaker

These snake embossed leather sneakers are great for running around town in. They also come in a rose-y hue.

$198
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

2

The Truth About Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With Prince Charles

3

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

Frye Terri Mule

These comfortable leather mules are great for work and have a cool shatter-crackle effect.

$198
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Carson Slide Sandal

These woven leather slides come in three colors. You'll find yourself wearing them all the time since they're so easy to slip on.

$178
$67
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Dani Woven Shield Bootie

These adorable booties are made of sheep Nappa leather. Their nice rubber sole will keep you from slipping.

$328
$112
Nordstrom Rack

Frye & Co Jolie Whipstitch Suede Tall Boot

You'll get so much wear out of these simple tall boots. They have a round toe and are made of suede.

$199
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Frye & Co Phoebe Suede Slouch Tall Boot

Or, if you prefer a small heel, go for these slouchy tall boots. They're made of a soft suede and hit mid-calf.

$199
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Cindy Woven Block Heel Sandal

These block heel sandals come in two hues and are made with basket woven sheep Nappa leather. Their heel is super easy to walk on.

$228
$82
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Sabrina Boot

We're obsessed with the laces on these cute stacked-heel boots. Their leather has a cool silver sheen.

$378
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Ivy Stitch Slip-On Sneaker

These slip-on sneakers in a muted lilac have a unique channel-stitched leather upper.

$198
$75
Nordstrom Rack

For more deals, check out these bestselling Dyson vacuums that are $100 off right now. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Camilla's Life Before She Ended Up With Prince Charles

2

Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

3

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

4

Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal Just How Close They Are to Giving Birth!

5

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest