Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode Teases Possible Role on Vanderpump Rules

Could Jasmine Goode become a new face on Vanderpump Rules?
It's a thought that crossed her mind when chatting with Scheana Shay on an all-new podcast episode.
During Friday's episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the host asked Jasmine if she would be open to joining an upcoming season. Her answer may just surprise you.
"I don't know. I mean, for me it's one of those things where if it makes sense at the time, sure. So maybe I would, I think I would. I think it'd be great!" Jasmine explained. "One, I think it'd be great because you guys do not have anybody that looks anything like me on the show. So No. 1, you need some representation there, and I worked there."
Oh yes, Jasmine has experience working at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant in West Hollywood and is friendly with much of the cast.
"I'd entertain it and see what's up," Jasmine continued, "I've met a lot of people on this show and they just want to be this character…maybe since I've already been on a TV show, I don't care about that part. To me, it's going to be very real and authentic. That's why I am kind of scared if I did do it, I am too honest."
Some would say too honest while others may argue too perfect.
Fans may remember when Jasmine competed on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. She would later appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.
Although Bravo has not officially picked up a new season of Vanderpump Rules, many cast members are not expected to return for an upcoming season including Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.
Until them, Jasmine is enjoying life in Los Angeles. As for her future in reality TV, fans will just have to watch what happens.
"The thing about Vanderpump which I love, the reason I would consider it, is because it's not like The Bachelor where it's all about love," Jasmine shared. "This is your life. You're filming your life, everyday things, and I think that's so cool."
