Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode Teases Possible Role on Vanderpump Rules

Could Jasmine Goode become a new face on Vanderpump Rules?

It's a thought that crossed her mind when chatting with Scheana Shay on an all-new podcast episode.

During Friday's episode of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the host asked Jasmine if she would be open to joining an upcoming season. Her answer may just surprise you.

"I don't know. I mean, for me it's one of those things where if it makes sense at the time, sure. So maybe I would, I think I would. I think it'd be great!" Jasmine explained. "One, I think it'd be great because you guys do not have anybody that looks anything like me on the show. So No. 1, you need some representation there, and I worked there."

Oh yes, Jasmine has experience working at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant in West Hollywood and is friendly with much of the cast.