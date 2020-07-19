Say I Do's Terrific Trio Has Big Queer Eye Fab Five Energy: Get to Know the Stars!

If you love Queer Eye's Fab Five, it's time you get to know Say I Do's Terrific Trio.

Say I Do, which comes from the geniuses behind Queer Eye, gives deserving couples a chance at having their dream wedding. Think the heartwarming story lines of Queer Eye with an added emotional layer as weddings are always a tear-jerking experience.

Not to mention, all the nuptials are surprises!

And, like in Queer Eye, the magical transformation is brought about thanks to passionate professionals, including interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini.

"Say I Do dives into the love stories of these couples and finds out what matters most to them when they tie the knot," Netflix previously shared. "The three experts will help the groom with a plan to surprise their 'spouse to be' with a personalized proposal, followed by their dream wedding... this weekend!"

Following Say I Do's premiere earlier this month, we've laughed, we've cried and we've become thoroughly obsessed with the Terrific Trio.