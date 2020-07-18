KUWTK Throwback: Kim & Kourtney Surprise Khloe By Making Her an Online Dating Profile

Ah, what could've been!
Over the course of 18 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have watched each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan experience their fair share of love and heartbreak. And while they've all come a long way—especially Khloe Kardashian, who's now a loving mom to her beautiful daughter, True Thompson—there was a point in time when her sisters wanted her to find the one so badly that they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Yes, back in 2008—years before the launch of apps like Tinder and Bumble—Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian signed Khloe up for online dating.
This hilarious throwback KUWTK clip shows the duo revealing the news to Khloe, who doesn't exactly take it well.
In the video, all three sisters are hanging out at a now-shuttered DASH store, and Kourtney broaches the topic by giving Khloe an ultimatum: "Kim did something that she needs to tell you about. You have to 'bible' that you won't get mad."
"What the f--k did you guys do?" an already suspicious Khloe responds before adding, "I 'bible' that I won't stay mad, but I'm not gonna 'bible'...because I don't know what you guys did."
Kim steps in at this point, prefacing the reveal by explaining, "We thought it would be funny—it's just funny, so have a sense of humor, because you're the funny one, you know?"
She continues, "We set you up an account on, like, one of those dating service dot coms."
Cue an unhappy Khloe.
"I don't think it's fair that people are forcing something down my throat," she says in a confessional. "They really need to back off."
Kourtney tries to justify making Khloe a dating profile by noting that Kim is "a hopeless romantic."
"Khloe, when can you ever say in your life that you got set up online?" Kim asks her. "And, like, this is safe...because we're going!"
However, the idea of Kim and Kourtney tagging along on Khloe's potential dates doesn't exactly put her mind at ease: "Kimberly, you couldn't protect me from a damn spider, okay? You're terrified."
Kourtney's still determined to convince Khloe, and despite asking her what she has to lose only for Khloe to respond "my dignity and pride!" she finally relents.
"I'm gonna go and do this for them," Khloe tells the KUWTK cameras. "But seriously, after all these dates, they really need to back off."
