August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith Calling Their Relationship an "Entanglement"

For the last week the Internet was buzzing over Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's conversation on Red Table Talk, but what does August Alsina have to say about it?
Well, the rapper told Vulture that he hasn't even watched the full Facebook show yet.
August explained that he's seen "small clips floating on Instagram", but "backed off" the social media app around that time. He added, "But it's definitely been brought to my attention by people around me."
One particular topic he's heard of was Jada's decision to call their romance an "entanglement," something that August said was an accurate reflection of their time together. "If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he explained. "I think it's just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."
It's for that reason that August doesn't understand why people have "such an issue" with calling it an "entanglement."
And he said that he certainly doesn't view the relationship as being "scandalous" either. August said the varying reactions to his story "taught" him a lot about himself and the world, namely that "people see each other as an image, as an idea," rather than what they are. He continued, "They put people on a pedestal, like, 'This one is untouchable.'"
August also said that if he could go back and do things over again, he wouldn't have done anything differently. "I think that everything worked out in the way that it should... There's nothing to regret because it's not something I went searching for. It's not something I went after. I don't go after people's girls. Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that," he stated.
Regarding his Twitter tiff with Keke Palmer, the artist said, "I would dive into that with you, but I literally can't give her any of my energy at this point in my life. I actually gave it too much of my energy."
In Jada and Will's talk at the red table, it was confirmed that the actress did have a relationship with August, but reiterated that Will never gave permission. Instead, the two revealed that Jada and August's "entanglement," as she referred to it, occurred when they were separated several years ago. Now, however, Jada said they're in it for the long haul. She stated, "In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. We did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible."