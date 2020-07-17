Here's What's Really Going On With Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale

Hollywood may have another pretty little summer romance.

Close to two months after news broke that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph had broken up, ABC's former Bachelor appears to have his eyes on another leading lady.

E! News can confirm Colton and actress Lucy Hale have been hanging out and going on "casual dates."

"It's nothing serious but they are both interested in each other," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "Colton has spent time at Lucy's house these past couple of weeks and they have gone on a few casual dates. It's all very new but they have known each other for a while through mutual friends."

Our insider added, "Lucy has always been a fan and interested in Colton and the feelings there are mutual between the two."

In fact, an interview from 2018 has resurfaced when Lucy was discussing her love for Bachelor Nation. At the time, she couldn't help but approve of ABC's decision to make Colton The Bachelor.