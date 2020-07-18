Devon Terrell Never Thought He'd Get the Chance to Play King Arthur Until Cursed Came Along

Related : "Cursed" Star Devon Terrell on Playing King Arthur for Netflix Series

Devon Terrell has just a five film or TV credits to his name, two of them pretty famous roles. In Barry, he played Barack Obama, and his most recent one is another famous leader, King Arthur in Cursed. Was it more intimidating playing the former president or the man who wielded Excalibur in lore?

"They're both super intimidating. I'd have to say…I know I'm doing Cursed at the moment, but to play Obama when, at that point, he'd come out of finishing his time in the office. Everyone knew that character, everyone had an idea, a lot of people had played it, so it was a lot of pressure. They both had their different challenges, but I'm excited that people are seeing this new depiction of Arthur," Terrell told E! News.