Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive, E! News can confirm.

According to a source close to Braxton and her family, the 43-year-old TV personality and performer was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, who called 911. The couple was staying at The Ritz "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation," the source described.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to E! that they received a call around 9:57 p.m. local time for an unconscious adult female. Per the LAFD, the unidentified woman was transported to a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed they received a call around 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at 900 W. Olympic, the address for the The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

The source explained that Braxton had taken some medication and had been drinking before Adefeso found her. "David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the source said.