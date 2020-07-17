These Bestselling Dyson Vacuums Are $100 Off Right Now

But here's where they differ. The V8 Absolute Pro steps up the game with a lightweight and ergonomic design that helps you reach up high with ease, like up into ceiling corners, and features 15 cyclones designed to create strong centrifugal forces that capture microscopic dirt. So if you want to go that extra mile in your cleaning endeavors, the Pro is it. But that said, any Dyson will do you good... yes, even in cordless form.

While cordless vacuums get a bad rap for being cumbersome or not powerful enough to do the job, we have our own Dyson cordless vacuum, and may we say, it's the best vacuum we've ever owned. It picks up pet hair in a snap, gets the dustiest, grittiest areas spotlessly clean, and it's super easy to work with. We even use ours to clean the inside of our cars, taking care of everything from the carpets to the consoles to those little cracks in the seats where everything seems to fall. Just make sure you remember to charge it between uses so you're prepared for your next cleaning spree (and yes, we speak from experience on this one)!

This deal is only happening until Saturday, July 25, so make sure you grab one while you can! Shop both vacuums below, and get ready to enjoy your cleaning endeavors. Yes, for real!