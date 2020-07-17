These Bestselling Dyson Vacuums Are $100 Off Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've ever wanted to experience the magic of a Dyson vacuum, now's the time: two of their most popular cordless models are $100 off for a limited time!
Both the V8 Absolute and the V8 Absolute Pro work wonders on carpet or hardwood floors, using direct-drive cleaner heads to remove ground-in dirt from rugs, and soft-woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber to clean harder surfaces. They feature a ton of attachments to help you get into every nook and cranny, advanced filtration to capture allergens and expel cleaner air, and powered by a digital motor V8 for powerful suction. Both also have a wall-mounted charging deck and quickly transform into a handheld tool that works well in small spaces, like your car. And they work wonders on pet hair.
But here's where they differ. The V8 Absolute Pro steps up the game with a lightweight and ergonomic design that helps you reach up high with ease, like up into ceiling corners, and features 15 cyclones designed to create strong centrifugal forces that capture microscopic dirt. So if you want to go that extra mile in your cleaning endeavors, the Pro is it. But that said, any Dyson will do you good... yes, even in cordless form.
While cordless vacuums get a bad rap for being cumbersome or not powerful enough to do the job, we have our own Dyson cordless vacuum, and may we say, it's the best vacuum we've ever owned. It picks up pet hair in a snap, gets the dustiest, grittiest areas spotlessly clean, and it's super easy to work with. We even use ours to clean the inside of our cars, taking care of everything from the carpets to the consoles to those little cracks in the seats where everything seems to fall. Just make sure you remember to charge it between uses so you're prepared for your next cleaning spree (and yes, we speak from experience on this one)!
This deal is only happening until Saturday, July 25, so make sure you grab one while you can! Shop both vacuums below, and get ready to enjoy your cleaning endeavors. Yes, for real!
Dyson V8 Absolute
Featuring a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets, this cordless wonder will make fast work of your grimy floors and quickly transforms into a handheld unit for smaller spaces. Plus, no-touch bin emptying makes for more hygienic dirt ejection and a less messy disposal.
Dyson V8 Absolute Pro
Deep-clean your carpets, pick grit up off your hardwood floors, zap pet hair out of existence and even suck dust bunnies and spider webs from the corners of your room with this powerful cordless vacuum. It features 15 cyclones designed to create strong centrifugal forces that capture microscopic dirt, whether you use it full-size or hand-held.
