Heather Morris Vows to Do "Something Everyday" to Honor Naya Rivera

Heather Morris cannot imagine a day going by without thinking about her dear friend.

On Friday morning, the Glee star took to Instagram where she shared more fond memories with Naya Rivera.

In her latest post, Heather made a promise to always honor her talented co-star and confidant.

"The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy," she wrote. "You would tell me ‘you look so skinny' EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel...you said, ‘Well I'd always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'"

Heather continued, "We had a play date in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f--king loved how you drank martini's and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it."