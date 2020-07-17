See Kenneth and Armando's Emotional 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reunion

It's the moment 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans—and the stars themselves—have been waiting for: Kenneth has made his way to Armando in Mexico and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the reunion.
"This day is something I've wanted and pictured for so long," Armando says in a confessional in the exclusive sneak preview. "I have lots of emotions going through me."
While preparing some food for Kenneth's arrival, Armando says, "I almost feel like I can't breathe."
You can just imagine the butterflies in his stomach.
Kenneth was on his drive from Florida to Mexico for four days, accompanied by his 16-year-old dog. "I finally see that front door and I know Armando's on the other side of that door waiting for me," Kenneth says. "I've waited for this moment for a very long time and I can't wait to see his face."
The two met online in a social media group for gay dads. Kenneth has been out since he was a teen and had four children with a friend. Armando was married to a woman, had his daughter, Hannah, and his ex-wife died on a car accident. He previously came out to his family, but when they weren't accepting, he went back into the closet. He has since come out to them again as he planned for his move with Kenneth.
"You made my dream come true," Armando says.
"You've made mine," Kenneth says back.
Click play on the video above to see the happy reunion. Below get acquainted with The Other Way couples.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.