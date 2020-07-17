Lisa Vanderpump Scores Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff at Peacock

Lisa Vanderpump has added another show to her impressive reality TV portfolio!
After months of speculation, the Bravo star's Vanderpump Dogs spinoff is officially coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal's newly launched streaming service. Peacock confirms the news to E! following a surprise Peacock commercial that aired last night during the one-night-only 30 Rock reunion special on NBC. More details will be announced at a later date, according to Peacock.
The spot seems to have even caught Lisa by surprise as she took to Twitter this morning to reply to fans excited about the announcement. "Well good morning ...I've known about this for months lol...Thought it was supposed to be secret,but apparently it's announced!" she write while also retweeting fans sharing the news.
Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center in L.A. has appeared on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules many times and was even featured heavily on Lisa's final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (remember Puppygate?).
In addition to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs, Lisa's foundation has also made huge efforts in ending the dog meat trade in China.
Vanderpump Dogs is just one of the many exciting shows coming to Peacock, which launched Wednesday, July 15 as is available free to fans.
Peacock original series live now include Brave New World with Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, Intelligence with David Schwimmer and The Capture with Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.
